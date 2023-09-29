BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Red oak tree planted in Findon to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III

A red oak tree, to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III, has been planted in Findon.
By Jean Townsend
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST

Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village last Wednesday (September 20).

Councillor Cooper was accompanied by councillor Paul Bicknell and Moh Hussein, the interim head of housing for Arun.

The tree was purchased by the residents of Nightingales – which is a sheltered housing scheme in Findon village. It comprises 30 flats and one bungalow and there are 37 residents.

Nightingales is the only scheme in West Sussex where the tenants association manage some of the services under a Local Management Agreement. The services covered by the agreement are cleaning, grounds maintenance and minor repairs.

Nightingales’ NTA chairman Chris Osborne-Shaw said “This has been our first year managing these services and we believe it has proved very successful. Our aim is to provide a high level of service using local contractors and to foster a greater sense of community. We hope to expand the services we manage in the years to come.”

Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III

1. Red oak tree planted in Findon

Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Nightingales

Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III

2. Red oak tree planted in Findon

Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Nightingales

Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III

3. Red oak tree planted in Findon

Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Nightingales

Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III

4. Red oak tree planted in Findon

Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Nightingales

Related topics:Charles IIICoronationAlison Cooper