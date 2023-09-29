A red oak tree, to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III, has been planted in Findon.

Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village last Wednesday (September 20).

Councillor Cooper was accompanied by councillor Paul Bicknell and Moh Hussein, the interim head of housing for Arun.

The tree was purchased by the residents of Nightingales – which is a sheltered housing scheme in Findon village. It comprises 30 flats and one bungalow and there are 37 residents.

Nightingales is the only scheme in West Sussex where the tenants association manage some of the services under a Local Management Agreement. The services covered by the agreement are cleaning, grounds maintenance and minor repairs.

Nightingales’ NTA chairman Chris Osborne-Shaw said “This has been our first year managing these services and we believe it has proved very successful. Our aim is to provide a high level of service using local contractors and to foster a greater sense of community. We hope to expand the services we manage in the years to come.”

1 . Red oak tree planted in Findon Alison Cooper, Arun District Council chairman, planted the tree at Nightingales Sheltered Housing in Findon Village to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Nightingales

