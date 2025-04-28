Reform and Labour take town council seats during Bognor Regis by-election

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Reform and Labour each won a seat at the Town Council during a by-election in Bognor Regis last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of Marine Ward’s four town council seats were up for grabs during the by-election, which took place on Thursday, April 24 and the first went to Giuliano Leo Pinnelli, a Reform candidate who won 306 votes.

Other candidates running for the seat were Paul Wells for the Liberal Democrats with 296 votes, Alison Terry for the Labour Party with 236 votes, Diana Thas for the Conservative Party with 192 votes, John Paul Erskine for the Green Party with 115 votes, and Independent candidate Phil Woodall, with 31 votes. Officers reported a 25.3458 per cent turnout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other seat was claimed by Labour candidate Michelle Dawn White, with 438 votes. Other candidates were Reform’s Giuliano Leo Pinnelli with 366 votes, and Local Conservative Diana Thas, with 319 votes. Officers reported a 24.8137 per cent turnout.