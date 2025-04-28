Reform and Labour take town council seats during Bognor Regis by-election
Two of Marine Ward’s four town council seats were up for grabs during the by-election, which took place on Thursday, April 24 and the first went to Giuliano Leo Pinnelli, a Reform candidate who won 306 votes.
Other candidates running for the seat were Paul Wells for the Liberal Democrats with 296 votes, Alison Terry for the Labour Party with 236 votes, Diana Thas for the Conservative Party with 192 votes, John Paul Erskine for the Green Party with 115 votes, and Independent candidate Phil Woodall, with 31 votes. Officers reported a 25.3458 per cent turnout.
The other seat was claimed by Labour candidate Michelle Dawn White, with 438 votes. Other candidates were Reform’s Giuliano Leo Pinnelli with 366 votes, and Local Conservative Diana Thas, with 319 votes. Officers reported a 24.8137 per cent turnout.