The first stage of a project to transform cardiac services in East Sussex has been marked by the formal opening of a fully refurbished Cath lab at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

The new lab was opened by East Sussex Healthcare Trust Chairman, Steve Phoenix and Deputy Chief Executive Steve Aumayer.

The work is part of the East Sussex cardiology transformation plan which will modernise the coronary care unit and unite all three Cardiac Catheter labs on one site at Eastbourne. It follows plans to improve cardiology services being approved in December 2022.

A cath lab (or cardiac catheterisation lab) is a specialised theatre area where the diagnosis and treatment for certain heart problems, such as narrow arteries or irregular heartbeats are carried out. During the procedure a cardiologist manipulates a thin, hollow tube called a catheter.

East Sussex Healthcare Trust Chairman, Steve Phoenix, cuts the ribbon to officially open the new cath lab. Picture: East Sussex NHS Trust

Work was completed on the new Cath lab in early October.

Professor Nik Patel, Consultant Cardiologist, said: “My colleagues and the team are very excited with the new facilities which will help future proof us as a centre of excellence”.

Commenting on the opening, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust Chairman, Steve Phoenix said: “I was delighted to open the new Cath lab and see the work to transform our cardiac services becoming a reality. This work will mean we have much better facilities for our patients and staff.”

This work will provide a model of care which will improve the sustainability, delivery and outcomes for our patients.