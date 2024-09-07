On the 30th of August, Worthing suffered a major power cut for several hours.

UK Power Networks had released a statement, which read: “We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. As this was an unexpected power cut, we didn't know it was going to happen so we were unable to give you advance notice.”

The power network is now refurbishing existing towers in the area.

A statement from UK Power Networks read: “UK Power Networks is currently completing refurbishment work on existing towers in the Worthing area, to maintain safe and reliable electricity supplies.

“Work is due to continue in the area until mid-September and we would like to remind people to stay well clear of high-voltage equipment. Our teams are highly trained to carry out this work safely.”