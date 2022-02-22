Registration open for Eastbourne Carnival – the first full scale carnival since 2019

This years Carnival will take place on June 4 with the theme being The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Carnival said, “We are delighted to share that our new website for Eastbourne Carnival is now live, which means registration is now open for entrants and for marshals!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The theme for this year’s Carnival is The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – and we are encouraging the community to come alive in a celebration of colour, costume and creativity for this historic event.

The registration for Eastbourne Carnival is now open as the website for the event goes live. SUS-220222-153419001

“We will be supporting the community to get creative with their performance and costumes by holding a series of Dance Workshops hosted by local dance school – Cherry Dance, and Costume Making with Cotton Candy and Mucky Mermaids.”

Eastbourne Carnival has been a regular feature in the town since returning in 2011. This summer will see the first full scale Carnival for three years, as covid forced the event to be scrapped in 2020 and only a small parade took place in September 2021.

Anyone hoping to take part in this years event can visit the new website and submit an entrant application form.