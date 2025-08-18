The remains of a group of nuns who were buried within the grounds of a former convent school in Hastings have been exhumed and relocated, it has been confirmed.

The Diocese of Chichester said the decision was made due to badgers disturbing some of the burial sites within Holmhurst St Mary, on The Ridge.

Its response comes after speculation was made on social media over the last two weeks, saying 46 sets of human remains had been exhumed.

The Diocese of Chichester said the remains have been cremated.

Holmhurst St Mary, The Ridge, Hastings. Picture taken in 2015

It added a stone memorial has yet to be finished, with a date for a service to re-inter the ashes to be set.

Thakeham is currently building 208 new homes in the area on behalf of Southern Housing.

The convent school at Holmhurst St Mary closed in 1981.

The land is owned by The Mother Agnes Trust.

A statement from the Diocese of Chichester on behalf of The Mother Agnes Trust said: “The Community of the Holy Family was a community of nuns who founded a school at Holmhurst St Mary.

“All of the sisters have now died and were buried in a graveyard in the grounds of the former school. The school and its grounds, with the exception of the graveyard, were sold for development, and housing on the site is now occupied.

“In the summer of 2024 badgers extended their sett into the graveyard and in the process, disturbed some of the burial sites, with remains sadly brought to the surface.

“As the area was shortly to become more public, with the prospect of children playing around the area, the trustees took advice as to what options there would be to ensure the sanctity of the graveyard, whilst respecting the needs of residents and the protection of the badgers.

“Following guidance from senior environmentalists and ecologists, and having consulted with the necessary authorities, the trustees resolved to seek permission to exhume the sisters, and following cremation, to re-inter their ashes involving a suitable and appropriate service of interment and the provision of an appropriate large memorial stone, which is currently being prepared by local stone masons.”

The diocese said the nuns’ remains were exhumed in December 2024.

A Southern Housing spokesperson said: “The land where the nuns were historically laid to rest does not belong to Southern Housing nor Thakeham and is not part of the redevelopment project. This area of land is owned by The Mother Agnes Trust.

“A memorial will be erected on the site to celebrate the lives of the nuns who lived at the convent.”

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “The council was not involved in the decision-making process to exhume the graves at Holmhurst St Mary. This decision was made by the landowners following specialist advice concerning the presence of badgers.

“The council’s only involvement in exhumations was to oversee the process, as an environmental health officer must be present at the exhumation and supervise the event to ensure that dignity and respect for the deceased person is maintained and that public health is protected.”