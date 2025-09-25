Remembering when the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd played on Hastings Pier
As well as the Stone, Floyd and Hendrix, other notable acts to have performed on the pier include The Who, The Clash and The Sex Pistols.
Andre has memories of being there and has extensive knowledge about the history of the pier as an entertainment centre, contributing a section to Steve Peak’s book on the pier.
He said: “Hastings Pier was part of the entertainment’s scene from the 1870s to the tragic fire a few years ago. Now it has arisen from the ashes again to be part of our heritage. Come along and hear about what has for many been a real ‘jewel in the crown’ of the town when it comes to pleasure and enjoyment.”
The talk, entitled Entertainment on the Pier, takes place on Wednesday October 15 in the Durbar Hall of Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, from 3pm – 4pm. Doors open at 2.30pm.