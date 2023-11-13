Remembrance Day at Rustington Hall in pictures, with TS Implacable and a display of more than 1,500 handmade poppies

Rustington Hall held a Remembrance Day event on Sunday and welcomed along TS Implacable, the Littlehampton division of the Nautical Training Corps. This year, they had a large poppy display featuring more than 1,500 hand-knitted and crocheted poppies.

Chief executive Sally Morris decided back in May that Rustington Hall would mark Remembrance Day with a large display of poppies. She spoke to residents and relatives, as well as other local groups, and everyone got their knitting and crocheting needles out. A few weeks later, together with a resident and relative, it was decided the low roof should be used for the display.

Over the weeks the poppy mound began to grow and then at the beginning of November, they were laid out on the floor and the mammoth task of fixing them all on to the netting began. With the dedication of staff, relatives and a volunteer, the project was complete and on November 7, the display was fixed on to the roof. Staff said so many people had commented on the display, making it all the more worthwhile.

On Sunday, Sally gave a short speech, which included a reading of the poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae, before the two minutes’ silence. The TS Implacable NTC Marching Band then played the Last Post, followed by a variety of songs, which everyone thoroughly enjoyed.

Rustington Hall would like to thank everyone involved in making the Remembrance Day such a lovely event, including the band and all those who helped with the magnificent poppy display, including Arun Community Crafters, East Preston Yarnbombers, Rustington WI and many individual people who gave up their time to spend hours and hours knitting and crocheting.

1 . Rustington Hall Remembrance Day Rustington Hall held a Remembrance Day event on Sunday, November 12, and TS Implacable, the Littlehampton division of the Nautical Training Corps, was welcomed along. There was a large poppy display with more than 1,500 hand-knitted and crocheted poppies. Photo: Rustington Hall

2 . Rustington Hall Remembrance Day Rustington Hall held a Remembrance Day event on Sunday, November 12, and TS Implacable, the Littlehampton division of the Nautical Training Corps, was welcomed along. There was a large poppy display with more than 1,500 hand-knitted and crocheted poppies. Photo: Rustington Hall

3 . Rustington Hall Remembrance Day Rustington Hall held a Remembrance Day event on Sunday, November 12, and TS Implacable, the Littlehampton division of the Nautical Training Corps, was welcomed along. There was a large poppy display with more than 1,500 hand-knitted and crocheted poppies. Photo: Rustington Hall

4 . Rustington Hall Remembrance Day Rustington Hall held a Remembrance Day event on Sunday, November 12, and TS Implacable, the Littlehampton division of the Nautical Training Corps, was welcomed along. There was a large poppy display with more than 1,500 hand-knitted and crocheted poppies. Photo: Rustington Hall