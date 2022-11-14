Haywards Heath Town Council organised a Service of Remembrance at Muster Green War Memorial on Sunday, November 13.

This was led by Father Edward Pritchett from St Wilfrid’s Church and wreaths were laid by Sir Richard Kleinworth Bt DL, Vice Lord Lieutenant for West Sussex; Haywards Heath mayor Howard Mundin; Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne; and Danny Kington, chairman of the Royal British Legion in Haywards Heath.

“This was a very moving service of remembrance and it was fantastic to see such a large community turnout,” said the town mayor. “It was heart-warming to see so many youth organisations represented, including the 172 Squadron Air Cadets, the Army Cadet Force, Police Cadets and Scout and Girl Guide Associations.”

The mayor thanked the town council staff, the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the veterans and volunteers who helped, and Haywards Heath Concert Brass Band who played during the service.

Other wreaths were laid by the RAF, West Sussex County Council, Mid Sussex District Council, Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire & Rescue, the Air Training Corps, the Army Cadet Force and Scouts and Girl guides. Afterwards the parade marched past the Town Hall for the dignitaries to take the salute.

Danny Kington said: “Each year this event is so moving, beautifully organised and so well attended. The Royal British Legion thank the community of Haywards Heath for their involvement and respect on this special day.”

Burgess Hill Town Council’s Remembrance Sunday parade took place in the morning, ending at Burgess Hill War Memorial with a wreath laying and an outdoor Service of Remembrance.

There was also a Burgess Hill event on Armistice Day (Friday, November 11) where town councillors, the Royal British Legion Colour Party, town council staff and school children marched from the Help Point in Church Walk to the War Memorial.

Other events in Mid Sussex included an Armistice Day service at Keymer War Memorial, a Remembrance Sunday service at Clayton Church, and a walk from The Royal British Legion Club in Hassocks to the Keymer War memorial for the laying of wreaths and a short family church service.

