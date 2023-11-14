BREAKING

Remembrance Sunday 2023 in Midhurst: Town gathers to pay its respects

Residents, councillors, scout groups and more gathered to pay their respects on Sunday (November 12), honouring Britain’s fallen soldiers with a parade and a two minute’s silence.
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:35 GMT

The event is traditionally attended by people from across Midhurst and this year was no exception, with a range of community groups, and ex-service personnel turning out to pay their respects.

The parade formed up at 10.45am, before heading to the war memorial for a wreath laying ceremony and a two minutes silence, all of which was followed by a service at the Parish Church.

Before that, on Saturday November 11, a short service took place outside the war memorial itself.

Although Remembrance Sunday traditionally honours troops who lost their lives in the Great War of 1914-1918, the event also recognises the sacrifices made by British and Commonwealth troops throughout history, in conflicts as far afield as Afghanistan, The Falklands, Bosnia, Iraq and Northern Ireland.

A bugle player sounds The Last Post

The Midhurst scouts and girl guiding groups also attended.

Standard Bearers step off.

Members of the Parish get ready to lay their wreaths.

