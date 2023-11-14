Remembrance Sunday 2023 in Midhurst: Town gathers to pay its respects
The event is traditionally attended by people from across Midhurst and this year was no exception, with a range of community groups, and ex-service personnel turning out to pay their respects.
The parade formed up at 10.45am, before heading to the war memorial for a wreath laying ceremony and a two minutes silence, all of which was followed by a service at the Parish Church.
Before that, on Saturday November 11, a short service took place outside the war memorial itself.
Although Remembrance Sunday traditionally honours troops who lost their lives in the Great War of 1914-1918, the event also recognises the sacrifices made by British and Commonwealth troops throughout history, in conflicts as far afield as Afghanistan, The Falklands, Bosnia, Iraq and Northern Ireland.