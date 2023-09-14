The renovation of a bridge at the Cuckoo trail in Hailsham has been unveiled.

Eastwell Place Bridge has been renovated by artist Tony Biggins which has now been given the new name ‘The Artist’s Bridge’

The bridge has been covered in art works from the local community to help reduce graffiti in the area.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “PS Neilan and PCSO Evans-Reeves were pleased to attend the opening of the newly named ‘The Artist’s Bridge’, over the Cuckoo Trail in Hailsham and meet with project lead, artist Tony Biggins."

Formerly known as Eastwell Place Bridge, the bridge has now been covered in art works sent in from the local community in order to inspire and bring together the community and also help reduce graffiti in the area.

Along with many other partners and organisations, Sussex Police gave a financial contribution to the project through the Police Property Act Fund and also advised on the project which was run by and managed by Hailsham Festival.

The Police Property Act Fund is made up of monies received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.

The spokesperson added: “The main aim of the fund is to support local projects undertaken by voluntary/charitable organisations that solely benefit the communities of Sussex.