Renovation work underway at Katie Price's 'mucky mansion'

The nine-bedroom property – Platts Green House in Worthing Road, Dial Post – was sold by Horsham estate agents Henry Adams last December for £1,150,000.

Former glamour model and mother-of-five Katie bought the mansion 11 years ago but it fell into disrepair amid Katie’s money problems. She was evicted from the property last year after twice being declared bankrupt.

Katie’s attempts to renovate the property, which was once owned by former Horsham MP Francis Maude, were televised on Channel 4’s show Katie Price: Mucky Mansion in 2022.

But builders are now busy at the property. Scaffolding has been erected and contractors’ equipment, and a luxury vehicle, have been seen parked around the grounds.

Katie is thought to have paid £2million for the house when she first bought it, but it was put up for sale last year for £1,500,000. However, the asking price was cut to £1,350,000 last October before finally selling for £1,150,000.

The property was marketed as having “the opportunity for refurbishment and repair to potentially create an impressive family house with extensive accommodation and combined with renovation of the mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the nearby paddock and land.”

Katie is now said to live in a rented property in West Sussex.

1 . 'Mucky mansion' Platts Green House in Worthing Road, Dial Post, was dubbed a 'mucky mansion' when it fell into disrepair after being bought by Katie Price Photo: Contributed

2 . 'Mucky mansion' Scaffolding has been erected around the former 'mucky mansion' home of Katie Price near Horsham Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . 'Mucky mansion' Contractors' vehicles surround the property Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL