Repair works planned for historic Horsham castle

Repair works are being planned for an historic Horsham castle designed by the same architect renowned for his work on Buckingham Palace.

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council for repair, structural and conservation works at Knepp Castle in West Grinstead.

Castle owners Sir Charles Burrell and his wife Isabella Tree plan to remove water tanks, replace roofs and extend a spiral staircase in part of the Grade II listed building.

Agents Manorwood, historic building professionals, describe in a report to the council how the castle was designed by John Nash – architect of Brighton Pavilion as well as Buckingham Palace – and built in 1808.

It has been in the ownership of the Burrell family since the late 18th century. Sir Charles, 10th Baronet, undertook extensive renovations in the 1990s installing central heang, repairing the roof, rebuilding turrets, and redecorating throughout.

The northwest tower of the castle, known as The Brewhouse, has been used since the late 19th century as a water tower, housing two large tanks on its uppermost floor and is said to be now in need of significant repair works.

The origins of Knepp date back to the Norman period when a motte-and-bailey castle was constructed in the 12th century by William de Braose. It was primarily built as a strategic forfication along the River Adur, controlling a key crossing point and trade route.

It became an important stronghold during the reigns of King John and Henry III, with King John himself staying there in 1210 and 1215, demonstrang its significance as a royal garrison. However, like many castles, it gradually lost its military importance, and by the late medieval period, it had fallen into ruin. Today, only fragmentary remains of the keep survive, standing as a folly within the Knepp estate.

The site gained new prominence in the early 19th century when Knepp came into the possession of the Burrell family. It was the 3rd Baronet who commissioned the construction of the modern Knepp Castle.

But in 1904, it was devastated by a fire that destroyed almost all of its contents, including a collection of works by Raphael, Holbein, and Van Dyck, as well as an extensive library. Sir Merrik Burrell, 7th Baronet, narrowly escaped with his wife and their month-old son.

Following the fire, he commissioned a complete reconstruction of Nash’s original design. During the Second World War, Knepp Castle served as the headquarters of the 1st Canadian Division.

The present owner, Sir Charles Burrell, inherited the estate from his grandparents and moved into the castle in 1987.

Manorwood say in a statement to the council: “The estate has played a role in regional and national history, particularly through its wartime use.

"More recently, under Charlie Burrell and Isabella Tree, the Knepp Estate has gained public recognition for its pioneering rewilding project, drawing interest from conservaonists and the wider public.”