Sea Change Sussex, which is in the process of looking for a new operator to take over the running of Marina Pavilion, said roof repairs had to be carried out.

A spokesperson said it has also been working with Hastings Borough Council and UK Power Networks over the last few months to address problems with drainage and electricity supply at the property.

A Sea Change Sussex spokesperson said: “Investigations have now been carried out by UK Power Networks in the facility and the neighbouring seafront properties owned by Hastings Borough Council which are also served by the same electricity connection.

“The problem has been identified as stemming from power equipment in one of the council’s properties, so the council is now taking the lead in working with UK Power Networks to carry out the necessary repairs.

“UK Power Networks has put forward proposals to rectify the problem, and Sea Change Sussex understands the council has agreed to these and is waiting for a timetable for completion of the works. Meanwhile, Sea Change has carried out our repairs to the roof of the Marina Pavilion to address overflowing gutters.

“The company is keen to move forward with reviewing the interest in the facility that it has received from potential occupiers once timescales for restoring the electrical connection are confirmed.”

Azur, which opened in 2008 and incorporated Teddy's Cocktail Bar and Grill, was a popular venue for wedding celebrations, anniversaries and birthday parties.

But it ceased trading on January 29 last year, and has remained empty ever since.

A question mark hung over the venue’s future in the last year before it shut its doors due to a ‘long-running dispute’ between the company which managed it, Azur Events Limited, and the leasehold owner Sea Change Sussex.

Sea Change then brought forward a winding-up order.

The move left Azur’s future in doubt, with the fate of more than 45 functions for 2023/24 hanging in the balance. An out-of-court settlement was later reached between both parties.

Last June Sea Change said 11 potential operators expressed an interest in taking over the running of the seafront venue following Azur’s closure.

Marina Pavilion is opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel and Marine Court.

