The planes are replicas flown by a team of pilots from The Great War Display Team.

The Great War Display Team are a group of highly experienced pilots who display replica World War One aircraft in a safe, carefully choreographed, low level dog fight routine to replicate how aircraft were flown during the Great War over the trenches of Northern France and Belgium.

Spotted over Eastbourne was the German aircraft, the Fokker Dr1 Triplane.

Picture by Ron Eisele

Designed by Reinhold Platz, the Dr1 was a direct attempt to copy the successful Sopwith Triplane. Armed with two forward firing Spandau machine guns, it was highly maneuverable, and was a favourite mount of a number of German aces such as Werner Voss and the legendary Manfred von Richthofen. It entered service in 1917 and Von Richthofen's Jasta was the first to be equipped with an eventual total of 320 being built.

