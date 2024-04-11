Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data obtained following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from the Liberal Democrats has revealed all pest complaints at hospitals run by East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust since 2018.

Rodents were reported in the kitchen of Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) in 2022, according to the data, in addition to three separate instances of bed bugs in 2018.

Cockroaches were also found at residences in 2021, and in the A&E department in 2022.

Rodents, bedbugs and cockroaches are among the pests found in East Sussex hospitals. Photo: Eastbourne DGH

The Conquest in Hastings had 11 different reports of rodents between 2018 and 2021, including a mouse being ‘spotted’ on a pregnancy ward.

Several pigeons were caught flying around the hospital’s restaurant within a few months of each other, according to the data. Its most recent complaint involves treatment for Brown Tail Moths which, if in contact with the skin, can cause a poison ivy-like itchy rash.

Rye Memorial had four instances of rodents in its hospital between 2018 and 2020, while Bexhill reported just three incidents since 2018, including the removal of a dead pigeon, ants and a spider.

The East Sussex NHS Trust refused to disclose how much had been spent on pest control at its hospitals, stating that ‘the release of the information is likely to prejudice its commercial interests’.

Since 2021, more than 60 NHS Trusts across the county have reported spending £3.7 million on pest control at their hospitals, according to the Liberal Democrats.