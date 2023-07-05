A special cat with a ‘quirky’ appearance is up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue.

Six-year-old Lily arrived in the care of Paws and Whiskers Sussex (PAWS) after her owner was sadly no longer able to keep her.

Despite looking a little different, the rescue organisation has celebrated her for her ‘quirky’ looks and said ‘they don’t come much more adorable than Lily’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda Humphrey-Stack, director of PAWS and Lily’s foster carer, said: “Lily was born blind in her left eye. No-one knows why and there are no ongoing health needs associated with it.

A special cat with a ‘quirky’ appearance is up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue. Photo: Paws and Whiskers Sussex

“It's very obvious that Lily is that bit different. Her pupil sits at the bottom of her eye, giving it a droopy appearance.

“She can sometimes get startled by sudden movements occuring on her left side, but other than this, Lily knows no different.

“Lily has such an amazing temperament and in my opinion, I think her quirky eye adds to her beauty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily, who is in foster in Bexhill, received lots of interest on Facebook after her photo was posted on the organisation’s page, but still has yet to find a home.

PAWS said her only requirement is a quiet area away from busy roads or a secure garden/catio for safety reasons. Alternatively, she would be happy to remain indoors.

Lily enjoys being brushed and this has proven to be an effective way to build a bond with her. She is happy around children, and can live alongside other cats and dogs, so could make the perfect addition to any home.