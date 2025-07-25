Rescue dog 'full of personality and affection’ seeks loving home in Sussex

Cody. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham

A rescue dog who is ‘full of personality and affection’ is looking for a home in Sussex.

Cody – a handsome five-year-old Belgian Shepherd cross – is currently in care at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

The beautiful boy is ready to swap kennel life for a loving home, according to the charity. He’s hoping to find an active, understanding family who can offer him the companionship and adventure he dreams of.

Cody thrives when his mind is kept busy and his body is on the move. He would love a home where he can enjoy daily walks, food-based enrichment, playing with toys, and the chance to show off his clever side with some training.

As a fun-loving and intelligent dog, Cody has plenty of potential and is eager to keep learning. Though he’s friendly and affectionate, Cody can be a little shy when first meeting new people, particularly men.

A Dogs Trust spokesperson said: “Cody is full of personality and affection, but he needs time and space to build trust. Once he knows you, he becomes incredibly loving, leaning in for fuss and showing off his goofy, playful side.

"Because of this, Cody would be best suited to a home with at least one female family member and adopters who are patient, understanding, and willing to support him as he continues to build his confidence and work on general training.

"With the right guidance and love, Cody is sure to flourish.

“He prefers to be the only pet in the home and can be selective about doggy companions when out on walks, so slow and careful introductions to other dogs are important.

"Cody could live with confident children of secondary school age, as long as they are calm and respectful of his space.”

The charity said a secure garden with high fencing is ‘a must’ as Cody loves spending time outdoors, but he’s also got a ‘spring in his step’.

For more information about Cody, or any of the other pups at Dogs Trust Shoreham, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.