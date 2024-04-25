Research paper based on economic influence of freelancers launched in Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s the premise of a new research whitepaper launched in Bognor Regis this week. Authored by start up and small business experts Town Square Spaces Ltd, the paper asses the current landscape for freelance workers, the support available to them and what can be done to promote the position as a positive career choice.

With 1.86 million freelancers in the UK, freelancers make up a larger part of the UK workforce than the NHS, the UK’s biggest employer, and exist as a sub-category of the self-employed population, distinct from people with their own businesses or side hustles, but they are nonetheless exposed to serval unique risks, with no access to sick leave or paternity/ maternity support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whitepaper launch in Bognor Regis

Claire Antill is a freelance social media consultant based at The_Track, in Bognor Regis, who served as a case study for the paper. “As a freelancer, I’m in charge of all parts. I’ve got the agility to work across different projects, building teams and putting things together quickly,” the mum of three said.

“As a freelancer, I’m in charge of all parts. I’ve got the agility to work across different projects, building teams and putting things together quickly.

“Sometimes people think freelancers are some sort of disposable resource. We have insecure working conditions, and even getting paid on time can be a challenge. We need a shift in mindset – a respect for freelancers and the role that they play. We’re freelancers but we’re not free!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I get the impression that more and more people are choosing to start their own businesses since the pandemic. From a female perspective in particular there are a lot of people for

whom the traditional working model no longer works. It feels like the freelance sector is growing – thriving.”

Gareth Jones, CEO of TownSq, added that he hopes the research paper inspires greater discussion about how to support freelancers in the future.

He said: “The idea for the paper came from hearing an unsympathetic quip from a Special Adviser in Whitehall after the 2020 COVID furlough and emergency loan schemes for employees and businesses offered no support for many self-employed workers. They said ‘Can’t all these freelancers just go and get jobs?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At first, it just seemed out of touch, but it got us thinking - the role that freelancers play in our economy is often undervalued, underappreciated, and for some governments and large organisations, seemingly invisible.

“While there are millions of freelancers in the UK, the sheer diversity of skills and focus means that it can be difficult to represent them all, which perhaps is why this form of self-employment tends to be so overlooked. However, it's why having individual stories like Claire’s helps to showcase the personal insights of this unique way of working.