Research reveals whether Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are more popular then Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

The research, conducted by online casino experts Online.Casino, examined every couple that met or featured together on a UK reality TV show together based on several factors – each couple’s combined Instagram following, combined Instagram engagement rate, search volume by couple and online article mentions in the last year by couple.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury took the top spot, having first met on the 2019 edition of Love Island and finishing second of the popular ITV2 show.
The couple recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bambi, and have a combined Instagram following of 11.6m.
The pair are also the most Googled reality TV couple in the UK, receiving 464,000 average searches a month.
Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page rank ranked second, having a combined following of 2.3m Instagram followers and 6,747 online mentions since the met on Love Island in 2022.
Last year’s Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti rank as the UK’s third favourite couple.
The power couple have a a combined follower count of 5.1 million. When broken down, Davide has 1.9 million followers, while Ekin-Su boasts 3.2 million.
Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope are the only other Love Island couple in the top 10, having come third in last year’s series.
The couple have the third highest combined engagement rate, with 13.32%, and have had 4,688 online article mentions in the last year, the fourth highest in the ranking.
A spokesperson for Online.Casino commented on the findings: “Whether it’s a dating show like Love Island or a competition such as Dancing On Ice, reality TV shows have seen romance blossom between plenty of celebrities, and these relationships continue to captivate audiences.
"These findings highlight the undeniable popularity and success of Love Island, with one-third of the UK’s top 15 favourite couples having found love on the Island.
"Not only do newer couples from the show feature in the ranking, but also couples from older seasons too that are still going strong, like Molly-Mae and Tommy and fan-favourites Olivia and Alex Bowen.”
The UKs favourite reality TV couples – Top 15
- Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington
- Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez
- Maisie Smith and Max George
- Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg
- Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor
- Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson
- Vanessa Bauer and Joey Essex
- Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
- Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing
- Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen
- Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews