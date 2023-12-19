Residential centre at Dunford House could be extended if new plans get the greenlight

Dunford House, in Midhurst, could benefit from a sizeable expansion if new plans get the greenlight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new application submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority is seeking permission to extend the property’s residential conference and training centre.

Owners say the current conference space is “poorly configured for hosting seminars workshops and talks,” and that, if approved, the proposal will seek to amend this by reconfiguring and extending the room by 188 square metres, creating new, flexible and high quality space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If plans go ahead, the existing conference room will be repurposed as a breakout space, while the existing manager’s accommodation will be converted into a flexible space ideally suited for dining, studio use, teaching and conferences. The roof, meanwhile, would be replaced with an internal vaulted ceiling and rooflights have been proposed in order to provide natural lighting of the space and poor quality existing glazing on the property’s south elevation would be replaced with modern critall-style glazing.

The current site plan. Photo: SDNPA

The manager’s accommodation will also be extended, covering a small courtyard to the east of the current dwelling and a link may be built between the two. The dwelling would also benefit from a kitchen in the existing structure’s utility room, and another small extension.

It’s hoped that these extensions will improve the quality and character of the property by removing “unsightly” covered link and conservatory structures, replacing them with a contemporary flat roofed extension to the existing space. Although Dunford House is a Grade II listed property, that classification does not extend to the 1960s extensions to the rear of the historic house, which this new application concerns, so it is felt that they should not have any bearing on the historic character of Dunford House itself.