Residents advised to keep windows closed while emergency services battle living room fire in Birdham
Residents have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed while emergency services deal with a fire in Lock Lane, Birdham today (March 11).
The warning was issued via X, formerly Twitter, earlier today while fire and rescue teams deal with the incident.
“We were called at 10.55am this morning to a house fire in Lock Lane, Birdham,” a spokesperson said.
“We currently have four fire engines at the scene and firefighters are working hard to extinguish a fire in the living room. People are being advised to avoid the area and keep their doors and windows closed if they live nearby.”