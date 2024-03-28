Residents at dementia care community receive Easter cheer from schoolchildren

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The residents were thrilled with the handmade cards, which brightened their spirits on a wet and windy day. The cards were decorated with drawings of Easter eggs and chicks and had personal messages inside.

The delivery came after members of staff from the new dementia care community, which is near to the primary school, spent an afternoon talking with the children about the condition and passing on some easter treats of their own.

Annie Lewis, Norden House Manager, said: “All of our residents were absolutely delighted with the cards. You could tell the children had put a lot of time and effort into their designs. It really made our day and they’ve been displayed proudly in the residents’ lounge areas.”

Norden House resident, Sister Anne Marie, with staff member Angie and the Easter card

Headteacher Justin Murray added: “We were pleased to welcome the staff of Norden House to our school and to make special cards for their residents. We enjoy playing our part within our community and these reciprocal opportunities to support one another. We are grateful to Norden House for all of their effort with the children of our vibrant community."