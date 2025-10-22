Residents' dismay over plans for 68 new homes on field in West Sussex village

Dismay is being expressed by residents over proposals to build 68 new homes on a field in a West Sussex village.

Developers Miller Homes have submitted a planning application to build the new houses in Barns Green, near Horsham.

But villagers say the new housing will strip out a key community asset. Richard French, chairman of a local group opposing the proposals, said: “This would be terrible for the village. It would dump houses on a beautiful field, directly opposite our village pub and shop, both community assets at the heart of the parish.

"As well as impacting these local amenities, the field on which the site is proposed is used every year for our Classic Car Show which raises tens of thousands of pounds for charity.”

He said a recently-made Neighbourhood Plan identified two sites elsewhere in the area for development which already provided ‘a significant local increase in housing provision.’

Thirty two new houses have recently been built at Sumners Fields, a few hundred yards from the proposed new site.

“We’re already taking our share of new housing,” said Richard. “The parish recently voted in decisive support of a Neighbourhood Plan which identifies sites for ample new housing supply, including the site of a former school in Itchingfield, currently derelict.

"Instead of this brownfield site that is ripe for development and would have community support, the developer has chosen a site in the worst possible location, and the last place locals want to see developed.”

Ben Shire, landlord of the village pub, the Queen’s Head, says he is devastated by the proposals. “The appeal of the pub is that it is a traditional, country village pub. The location on the edge of the village, adjoining open fields is one of the main attractions. This development will surround the pub with housing and have a significant impact on my business.

“We are extremely proud of our village, which is noted for its major fundraising events: the Classic Car Show, which happens in the very field being proposed for development, and Run Barns Green. These events, which raise ten of thousands of pounds for local community groups and St Catherine’s Hospice, are reliant on the rural appeal of the village.”

A spokesperson for Miller Homes, said: “Miller Homes has recently submitted its planning application for 68 homes to be built on land in Barns Green which had been previously allocated for residential development within the draft Horsham District Local Plan.

“Following an extensive pre-planning phase including a public event held in August, which was well attended by approximately 160 residents, we are now in a position to seek planning approval from the council for this sustainable new homes development.

“Plans for the development include the provision of 35 per cent of the properties built to be made available as affordable housing, the retention and enhancement of trees and hedgerows, public open space including a proposed play area, and new public right of way connections within Barns Green.

“We will continue to work closely with the council and communicate with residents as regularly as possible when we have further updates to share on this planning application.”