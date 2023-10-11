BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Residents endure 'inhumane' conditions as block of flats in Chichester goes without water for five days

The 32 residents of a block of flats on Joseph Lancaster Road – in Chichester – have spoken out about “inhumane conditions” after going without water for five days.
By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The water outage was first reported at on Friday, October 6, and, provision was not restored until Tuesday evening, meaning residents went without running water for five days.

Making clear that the issue is now resolved, a Clarion spokesperson apologised for the disruption, adding that residents have received regular water drops. The repair took so long, they said, because they had to order a specific part.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Even so, residents say they barely received enough water throughout the five day period, and had to fight tooth and nail for support from an unresponsive Clarion.

Most Popular
Water bottles used by residents on Joseph Lancaster Lane. Photo: Connor GormleyWater bottles used by residents on Joseph Lancaster Lane. Photo: Connor Gormley
Water bottles used by residents on Joseph Lancaster Lane. Photo: Connor Gormley

"We had to phone up to ask for water, which is the worst thing about it,” one resident, who asked not to be identified, said. “ We shouldn’t have to do that, they should be the ones reaching out to us, making sure we’re alright. But they didn’t. It’s disgusting, the way they’ve treated us.”

“On Monday we had a water drop, and that was just ten litres per family,” another added. “I’ve got teenagers. That only entitles us to one flush a day. We got about 14 litres on Saturday. You put six of those into the toilet, two litres in the kettle for hot water, two litres in the sink to wash up. That’s two litres of water for the rest of the day. That’s to drink. We can’t wash or do anything. We could barely flush our toilet. Nobody could.”

Desperate for respite, some residents say they had to travel to friends and family as far away as The Witterings, just to have a shower, and others have left the estate entirely. But many feel they don’t have anywhere at all to go, that there’s nothing they can do but wait for Clarion to fix the problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s neglect is what it is. It’s totally inhuman. There are people here with no family, no one they can turn to, no where they can go. We have pets here, and children, and people with mental health issues and disabilities,” they added.

Related topics:Residents