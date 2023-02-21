Residents in a village near Bexhill are calling for the speed limit on a stretch of road to be reduced to 40mph.

Villagers in Hooe said part of Top Road was becoming a ‘rat run’, with traffic travelling too fast through the village.

Wealden district councillor Pam Doodes and her husband, Revd Peter Doodes have organised a petition asking East Sussex County Council (ESCC) to consider reducing the current speed limit of the length of Top Road in Hooe from the junction with the A259 Marsh Road to the village from 60mph to 40mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Doodes said: “We are also asking for the council to investigate what can be done to improve safety on the whole length of the road to Lower Street, Ninfield, reduce the number of vehicles using the route as a rat run and to consider introducing vehicle weight restriction.

Hooe residents with MP Huw Merriman

“Three generations of a village family go out in force to litter pick nearly every Sunday afternoon. Ten-year-old Willow Band, who regularly helps with her granddad, has witnessed close hand just how dangerous the roads are.”

Willow’s mum, Carolyn, said: “The road in question is used as a rat run to try and avoid heavy traffic and queues elsewhere. We need to make people aware that they need to use common sense when driving on this road and don't take risks, you don't know what you will find round the corner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her daughter has designed a poster, of which copies are displayed around the village, to highlight the campaign.

Bexhill MP, Huw Merriman also met with almost 30 residents to hear their concerns.

He said: “The volume of commuter traffic which uses Hooe village as a cut through when the A259 gets congested has increased year on year. Residents witness near misses every day, along with overtaking on blind summits and dangerous over-taking. These village roads are designed for local traffic and must be made safer to protect lives and protect quality of life of local residents who no longer feel safe on their village lanes.”

Copies of the petition are available to sign at The Red Lion, Hooe, Hope Farm Cottage Tea Rooms, Athelas Plants, Lower Street Stores and at Catslide Hooe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad