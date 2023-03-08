Residents have spoken out about plans to build 2,200 homes on rural land in west Bersted, after they were submitted in November last year.

Submitted by Landlink Estates and Church Commissioners, the application would give developers outline planning permission for a 2,200-home mixed use development, including 750 affordable homes.

Officers at Church Commissioners for England say the project will provide much needed housing and employment in an undersupplied and expensive part of the country.

In a press release issued last year, John Weir, head of real estate at Church Commissioners for England, said: “Front and centre of the Church’s commitments in the Coming Home report is the creation of healthy and vibrant housing, providing homes which are safe, sustainable and satisfying, and where residents feel able to put down roots for the future.

Part of the selected site

"This scheme supports a range of different housing needs and will make a positive contribution to the development of the Bersted area.”

The 144 hectare master plan lies on agricultural land to the north of Chalcraft Lane and plans also make provision for an employment hub and significant social infrastructure which, it is hoped, will strengthen the existing community and provide plenty of opportunities for new and existing residents.

But residents feel the application is both too big and ill-conceived, taking up an inordinate amount of viable agricultural land. “We know that houses need to be built, we’re not saying don’t build houses,” said resident Sally Finestone, who has lived in Bersted since 2016. “But, this won’t solve the issues.”

“What’s frustrating is the fact that, locally, we know the water level is rising, and has been doing so for several years. But we also know that it’s used for agricultural purposes.”

Alongside the agricultural and environmental concerns, residents also feel that the new residents will lead to increased traffic and even more trouble parking, demanding more of what they believe is an already overtaxed local infrastructure.

"The people that make these decisions aren’t local – they don’t live here. They don’t live with rush hour traffic. The A259 between Chichester and Bognor is already insufficient at peak times.”

Despite resident’s concerns, the development falls within the scope of Bersted’s Local Plan, which makes provisions for at least 2,500 dwellings, and a range of key infrastructure requirements.

