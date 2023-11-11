Residents of a street in Sussex have bagged a generous prize in the People's Postcode Lottery.

Those with a lottery ticket and a BN6 9FB postcode were awarded a £1,000 win in one of the fundraising lottery's daily prize draws.

The winning postcode belongs to the People's Postcode Lottery players who live in the Hassocks area of Mid Sussex.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports ‘a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world’.