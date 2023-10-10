Residents of two streets in Sussex win big in People's Postcode Lottery

BREAKING
Residents of two streets in Sussex have won big in the People's Postcode Lottery.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:27 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 08:27 BST
Those with a lottery ticket and a BN12 5BB or a RH17 7AA postcode were awarded a £1,000 win in one of the fundraising lottery's daily prize draws.

The winning postcodes belong to the People's Postcode Lottery players who live in the Goring area of Worthing and in the Haywards Heath, Franklands area of Mid Sussex.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery support a range of charities across the UK.

Residents of two streets in Sussex have won big in the People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: Google Maps

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports ‘a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world’.

To date, they’ve provided more than £1.1 billion in funding which is helping thousands of organisations and projects.

