Residents of West Sussex village plan family fun day as they focus on securing lease for new community hub
Local Alliance Partnership, the new not-for-profit Community Interest Company formed by residents, is organising the event at Shadwells Road Park, Lancing, on Saturday, August 3, from 10am to 2pm.
There are currently four unpaid directors, all local residents, and their primary focus is seeking to secure the lease on the community hub that will be built on the New Monks Park housing estate.
Monica Harding, director, said: "We are keen to see it run for the benefit of local residents, rather than to have it exploited commercially.
"We are offering local organisations the opportunity to have a small table for raising awareness, so the New Monks Park residents can get a feel for what goes on here.
"We are hoping to help integrate the existing Mash Barn estate with New Monks Park. We are trying to book a pizza van and will have lots of vintage games for families, all free of charge for residents."
West Sussex Fire and Rescue and St John Ambulance will be attending the fun day, Lancing parish councillors have offered to take a smoothie bike, Lancing Football Club is providing someone for beat the goalie and a vintage ice-cream van from Sussex Scoops has been funded by Cala Homes.
Visit www.lap-cic.org.uk for more information about the partnership and the family fun day.
The new hub will provide a community café plus a number of different-sized rooms, enabling various activities to run concurrently. Development of this whole area is scheduled to begin in January 2026.
