Plans to build 170 homes on land west of Bilsham Road, in Yapton, has been met with well over 100 letters of objection from residents, who claim village infrastructure is already overstretched.

Alongside the new homes, the plans make provisions for parking, access and communal open space, as well a play space for children, ecology areas for wildlife, attenuation ponds and associated landscaping work. The proposals represent a departure from the development plan for the area.

The company responsible for the plans is BoKlok Homes, which also own a number of other developments in West Sussex, including BloKlok on the Lake in Fulbeck Avenue, Worthing, and BoKlok by the Park, in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton. BoKlok, which represents a partnership between Swedish construction company Skansa and flat-pack furniture sellers Ikea, claim to build affordable homes with minimal environmental impact in a style reflective of its Scandinavian roots.

Residents nonetheless feel the development, if approved, could have a detrimental impact on Yapton’s infrastructure, wildlife and rural character.

A visualisation of the plans. Picture: BoKlok Homes

"Yapton can’t continually sustain all this extra housing,” one objection says. “It’s impossible to get a doctors appointment as it is! Let alone find a dentist. The traffic is increasingly worse and quite frankly dangerous (...) It will only get worse with the influx of new residents that this development will bring.”

"Yapton is becoming an overdeveloped village with fields being concreted all over on roads in and out of the village,” another objection says. “If this had been one of the first developments I would have supported it, but we do not have the capacity to support another development.”

Other Residents expressed similar concerns about the loss of greenspace, an overloaded drainage system, and a sense that the Scandinavian design of the homes are not keeping with Yapton’s rural character.

The submission of the plans comes some time after a public consultation which took place in March this year. Responses to the plans varied, and a community engagement statement published by BoKlok Homes says many residents raised concerns similar to those expressed above.

In response, they claim they are working with Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council to understand the capacity of local schools, doctors services and roads.

Responding to concerns that the development is contributing to the overdevelopment of the village, the homebuilder’s community engagement statement reads: “It is recognised that some residents may feel concerned over the extent of development in the local area, however Arun District Council has consistently failed to meet its housing targets set by local government and it is therefore permissible to submit applications which represent sustainable development.

The statement goes on to recognise that some residents “may feel the character of Yapton is changing,” but goes on to add that BloKlok Homes cannot be held responsible for developments in which it is not involved.

It goes on to say that the home builders have sought to design and integrate public spaces – like a growing garden and community hub area – into the plans in order to develop a sense of community.

To find out more about the plans, search for reference Y/52/23/PL on the Arun District Planning portal.