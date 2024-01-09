Residents told to keep clear as emergency services tackle fire in Bognor Regis road
Residents have been told to keep well clear of Shripney Lane, in Bognor Regis today (January 09), while emergency services deal with a fire in the area.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 10.30am we received 14 emergency calls alerting us to a fire in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis.
"Joint Fire Control sent four fire engines from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton to the scene, as well as a command support unit.
"Crews are currently working hard to extinguish a large fire in a commercial unit.
"We are asking all residents to avoid the area and keep their doors and windows closed if nearby.”