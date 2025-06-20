Restaurant manager to walk 365 miles for Sussex children's charity

Joel Alves, 36, the manager of Francisco Lounge in South Road, Haywards Heath, will set off at 6am on Monday June 23 from Modelo Lounge in Hove, bound for Martino Lounge in Newcastle upon Tyne.

These are the two Lounge restaurants furthest apart in the UK.

The journey will span seven days and 365 solo miles, all in support of Chailey Heritage Foundation, a leading charity based in East Sussex.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

Joel, who lives in Brighton, said: "I was determined to do something that would really test me. My tough teenage years in Brixton pushed me to get more involved in the community. When I toured Chailey Heritage, it was unbelievable seeing what they do."

His motivation also hits closer to home as his assistant manager Joe Murphy’s 17-year-old son, Sam, attends Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Equipped with a tent and a determination to finish, Joel plans overnight stops on his route, including in London and Cambridge.

He said: "I'm a keen hiker but honestly, I’m panicking now, I keep asking myself how I’ll actually do it. My girlfriend once ran the London Marathon after eating a packet of Pringles with no training, so that’s the motivation for me."

Throughout June, Francisco Lounge is hosting a series of fundraising events including quiz nights, bake sales, bingo, kids’ cake decorating, and crafts with the princesses, all to raise money for Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Gareth Germer, Chief Executive of Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: "We are delighted that Joel has chosen to support us on what will be a brave and challenging solo walk. It was a pleasure for colleagues to welcome Joel to Chailey Heritage last week, and we look forward to welcoming him back after he completes the 365 miles."

1 . Charity walk Charity walk Photo: supplied