Restaurant on Hastings Pier to reopen under new management
Casa De Pier, which specialises in Mediterranean cuisine, also announced a new menu will be in place.
On its Facebook page, it said: “Important announcement. We are reopening under new management on April 1, 2025.
“We will be open from 9am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday with a new menu. Kitchen is open from 12pm to 9pm. We can’t wait to see you!”
Casa De Pier opened its doors on Hastings Pier almost two years ago in April 2023.
The restaurant offers a wide range of dishes ranging from seafood spaghetti to sirloin steak.
It also has a range of traditional pizzas and serves coffee and alcohol.
There is plenty of outside seating, including seating with views across the sea, looking toward St Leonards.
