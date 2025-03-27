Restaurant on Hastings Pier to reopen under new management

By Richard Gladstone
Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:51 BST
A restaurant on Hastings Pier is reopening under new management next week, the venue has announced.

Casa De Pier, which specialises in Mediterranean cuisine, also announced a new menu will be in place.

On its Facebook page, it said: “Important announcement. We are reopening under new management on April 1, 2025.

“We will be open from 9am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday with a new menu. Kitchen is open from 12pm to 9pm. We can’t wait to see you!”

File: Hastings Pier pictured on May 1 2023placeholder image
File: Hastings Pier pictured on May 1 2023

Casa De Pier opened its doors on Hastings Pier almost two years ago in April 2023.

The restaurant offers a wide range of dishes ranging from seafood spaghetti to sirloin steak.

It also has a range of traditional pizzas and serves coffee and alcohol.

There is plenty of outside seating, including seating with views across the sea, looking toward St Leonards.

