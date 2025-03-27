A restaurant on Hastings Pier is reopening under new management next week, the venue has announced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casa De Pier, which specialises in Mediterranean cuisine, also announced a new menu will be in place.

On its Facebook page, it said: “Important announcement. We are reopening under new management on April 1, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be open from 9am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday with a new menu. Kitchen is open from 12pm to 9pm. We can’t wait to see you!”

File: Hastings Pier pictured on May 1 2023

Casa De Pier opened its doors on Hastings Pier almost two years ago in April 2023.

The restaurant offers a wide range of dishes ranging from seafood spaghetti to sirloin steak.

It also has a range of traditional pizzas and serves coffee and alcohol.

There is plenty of outside seating, including seating with views across the sea, looking toward St Leonards.