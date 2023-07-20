Retired Bognor Regis firefighter to re-attempt Seafell Pike after Parkinson's diagnosis

A retired firefighter who served for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service will be climbing 978 metres to raise money for Parkinson’s UK and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Alan Simcox attempted to climb Scafell Pike 25 years ago but was unable to complete it due to an injury he sustained. Following his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease in February, Alan has now teamed up with his two sons and 11 former colleagues (including some of the original team) to take on the challenge again.

The group set off on Saturday, July 22, and are due to complete the trek that night.

Alan joined Bognor Fire Station as a firefighter in September 1992, a role in which he served his entire career before retiring in March 2022.

Alan Simcox (middle) and colleagues at Bognor Fire Station for his leaving presentation in March 2022. Gary Winter is pictured immediately to the right of Alan. West Sussex Fire & Rescue

Alan said: “I’m really looking forward to taking on the challenge again, it’s always bugged me I never completed it the first-time round, so hopefully this will be the second time lucky.

“When I received my diagnosis, it was a complete shock. My wife, Kendal, first noticed the symptoms; we do a lot of walking and she noticed that my arms weren’t swinging. I then noticed that I was struggling to quickly get changed into my fire kit when attending emergencies, but in hindsight I was in denial as I didn’t want it to be real.

“After my diagnosis my wife and I decided we have two options: to be depressed or positive, and we have chosen positivity. Although it’s hard, getting the diagnosis was a relief as I now have answers and support mechanisms in place to help. Though, the biggest support mechanism I have is my wife – Parkinson’s doesn’t just affect me, it affects her too and despite this she has been my rock, offering support and putting plans in place to make things easier.

“I would also like to thank my best friend, Gary Winter, for all he’s done to make the challenge happen. We served together at Bognor for a long time, and he can see how anxiety is now a huge part of my life. With that in mind, he has organised the whole trip for me, and I can’t thank him enough for that. And lastly, to everyone who has donated – your generosity really will help change people’s lives – thank you.”