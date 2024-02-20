Retired East Sussex ambulance driver scoops win on National Lottery
The lucky man, known only as Mr. F, scooped £102,206.20 in a EuroMillions draw on Friday, January 26.
He plans to use his winnings to take 12 friends on a holiday to Spain.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What a fantastic win for Mr. F who has banked over £100K overnight, and what a way to celebrate his life-changing win by lapping up the Spanish sun with 12 of his friends.
"Huge congratulations!”
Mr F has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
