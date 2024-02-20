Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lucky man, known only as Mr. F, scooped £102,206.20 in a EuroMillions draw on Friday, January 26.

He plans to use his winnings to take 12 friends on a holiday to Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What a fantastic win for Mr. F who has banked over £100K overnight, and what a way to celebrate his life-changing win by lapping up the Spanish sun with 12 of his friends.

A retired ambulance driver from East Sussex is celebrating after winning a large sum on the National Lottery.

"Huge congratulations!”

Mr F has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Players can buy and check their tickets in retail, online by downloading the National Lottery app, or at: national-lottery.co.uk.