A retired police dog rescued a ‘vulnerable’ missing man while out on a walk in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bear the German Shepherd – who served with Sussex Police as a general purpose dog until he retired four years ago – was out for a walk to celebrate his 12th birthday last Thursday (November 28) when he sprang into action and located the missing man.

It was also his first walk since recovering from major surgery to remove two tumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bear’s owner, former police officer Julia Pope, said: “This was his first proper walk since his surgery and we thought it would be a gentle wander but then it ended up being quite dramatic!

Bear the German Shepherd. Photo: Contributed

“Bear went into work mode, he suddenly stopped and started indicating towards an area of dense undergrowth - and then dragged us to it, where he located and alerted us to a vulnerable man.

“The man was confused, wet, cold and had fallen over, and was unable to get up unaided. I’m not sure he would have survived the night as it was extremely cold and almost dark at that point with no-one else in the vicinity. The area was off the beaten track and would be very easy to get lost in, especially in the dark.

“Unbeknownst to us, the man was a vulnerable missing person who officers had been searching for without any success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were able to assist the man back to an area where we could coordinate with police officers who had been searching for him and thankfully re-unite with him with his family.”

The retired police dog – who now serves as a wellbeing and trauma support dog for police staff – still sees his ex-handler regularly.

Julia said: “He’s such a lucky boy because he has two families who love him and are incredibly proud of him.”

Bear is described by his family as an ‘absolute cuddle monster’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia added: “At 3am he likes to crawl into our bed and deposit himself between us and hog the duvet!”

In his retirement, he is being supported by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation – a charity that rehabilitates, protects and supports working and retired police dogs across the UK.

The charity supported Bear and his owners last summer when he lost the use of his rear legs and was struggling to walk. He needed an emergency MRI and surgery to treat four herniated discs in his spine, thought to have been caused by his years of strenuous work as a police dog.

Bear returned to the vet two weeks ago after displaying some worrying symptoms and a scan revealed two tumours which he needed surgically removed; thankfully both were benign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thin Blue Paw trustee Kieran Stanbridge said: “RPD Bear is a true hero – his training and instinct kicked in and he managed to lead his owners, who are former police officers themselves, to this vulnerable man who needed urgent help.

“Thanks to Bear, the man received the help he needed from local officers; even in his retirement, he’s still saving lives.”