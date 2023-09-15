A retired Sussex Police officer has set up a campaign to ensure that officers, who are injured on duty and then medically discharged, are recognised by the government.

Thomas Curry – who served as a front-line officer in Worthing and Hastings – is also backing a second campaign by the relatives of those police officers who ‘paid the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives’. They are calling for these victims to receive a posthumous medal award.

However, government approval has been awaited for sometime and is still unannounced.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Curry, a St Leonards resident who had to retire after being injured in the line of duty, said: "I find it totally astounding that in the 21st century when police officers are called upon more and more frequently to protect us and then either pay the ultimate penalty and lose their lives or sacrifice their health that their deeds are not recognised with a medal award, be it for the family or for themselves.

Thomas Curry (right) is being supported by Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet (pictured top left: Getty Images)

"Many of the severely injured are known to me personally and some are in wheelchairs requiring the services of assistance dogs or having sustained severe brain damage. Their plight is harrowingly sad.

"My medal proposal is not for heroism, albeit all display a degree of that but simply to recognise that the recipient served in the police and was discharged from the service on medical grounds having been injured on duty. This new award would substitute for the 'Long Service and Good Conduct' medal they richly deserved but were deprived of through no fault of their own." Click here to view and sign the petition.

Mr Curry, 74, is seeking the backing of as many MPs as possible so the proposal can be heard in Parliament. His campaign is being championed by Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet – who also serves as Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Ways and Means.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has also offered her support.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham. Photo contributed

She said: “I have great sympathy for officers like Mr Curry who were unable to complete their full police careers due to injury and who feel that their service is not formally acknowledged in the same way as members of the armed forces.

“I’ve spoken to Mr Curry and to the Sussex Police Federation about this and said I fully support an appropriate form of recognition.”

Sussex Police also confirmed that Chief Constable Jo Shiner has ‘received correspondence’ from Mr Curry and ‘is looking forward to hearing more when she meets with him’.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “Mr Curry makes a very good case and reminds us all of the bravery of our police officers who routinely put themselves between danger and the public to keep us safe.

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye. Photo contributed

"There have been initiatives in the past which recognise and pay tribute to those officers who pay the ultimate price in the line of duty and I remember attending the unveiling of a Police Memorial Trust tribute to PC Jeff Tooley who was mown down on duty in Shoreham 24 years ago.

"However, this overlooks the sad fact that many more officers are severely injured whilst doing their job and often have to leave the force as a result.

"I am supportive of this campaign and have spoken to my colleague Sir Roger Gale who is coordinating an approach to the Policing Minister to see how this can be achieved.”

There are mandatory life sentences for anyone convicted of killing an emergency worker whilst committing a crime.

Chief Constable of Sussex Police Jo Shiner. Photo: Sussex Police

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act doubles the maximum penalty from 12 months to two years for those who assault police or other emergency workers, such as prison officers, fire service personnel or frontline health workers – helping to protect those who put their lives on the line to keep communities safe.

The UK Government’s Home Office said: “Every life lost in service to the public is a tragedy and our thoughts remain with every fallen officer and emergency service worker.

“The police do an extraordinary job and the Police Covenant recognises their bravery and commitment. We are determined to ensure the sacrifice officers make is recognised and we will carefully consider whether there are other appropriate ways through which we can do that.”

Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart said she made enquires on the subject.

“The Home Office has responded indicating that it has no plans for the sort of medal for police officers that Mr Curry is campaigning for,” Mrs Hart said.

"There are a number of medals in existence, including for gallantry, which might be applicable to an officer who has been injured in the line of duty."

Katy Bourne, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner. Photo: Jon Rigby

The MP made reference to the Police Federation of England and Wales Medals for Heroes campaign – which was launched in April 2022.

She added: “There was a cross party group of MPs who backed this in January this year and called for all emergency service workers/families to be awarded medals if they lose their life in the line of duty.

"They are campaigning to enhance the current honours and awards system which they consider does not adequately reflect the dedication, commitment and sacrifice of individuals who lose their lives in keeping their local communities safe.

"This medal would be similar to the Elizabeth Cross, which is awarded to the bereaved relatives of members of the armed forces killed in military action.”

“The giving of medals is a royal prerogative, but the Prime Minister can make recommendations.”

Mrs Hart said she would be willing to formally present a petition to Parliament, on Mr Curry’s behalf.

Mr Curry said ‘only very few’ officers have ever been awarded the George Cross – the civilian equivalent of the armed forces Victoria Cross.

"This is due to the strict criteria being that it must involve a high and extreme act of bravery,” he said.

"Most officers do not get the opportunity to display that being either instantly shot or stabbed and outside of that no other medal award is simply available.

“Many will recall the harrowing and callous gunning down of the two Manchester Police officers, Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes in 2012. Both lost their lives but received no medal recognition.

“Northumbrian PC David Rathband in 2010 was sprung upon and blasted with a shotgun at point-blank range and blinded. He received nothing.

“Lanarkshire detective Ross Hunt stabbed to death in 1983, after an extended 32 years of service received nothing.

“The list is endless and this scandalous national disgrace in being overlooked is something that is long overdue in being corrected.”

Sunday, September 24 marks Police Memorial Day – an occasion Mr Curry plans to boycott in protest.

He explained: "I will continue to boycott attending the service until such time as appropriate medal recognition is awarded to the 'fallen' and 'injured'.

"We live in such turbulent times whereby too frequently police officers are called upon and indeed willingly put themselves in the 'firing line' to protect us and are sadly injured doing so.

“I passionately believe their loss, when injured and medically discharged from the service, should be recognised in the form of a special medal of appreciation for their valuable contribution in seeking to ensure the safety of us all.

