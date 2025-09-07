Return of sell-out show that explores the history of Hastings

The show takes place White Rock Studio on Friday September 12 at 7.30pm and follows her recent BBC Live Lounge for Radio Sussex at their studio in Brighton.

Bev said: “I am proud that Hastings is my home town, but I wasn’t always. As a teenager, playing the violin was seen as being a privilege for the few and I would often get shouted at by my peers for being ‘posh!’ as I shuttled back and forth from music lessons and rehearsals with the Hastings Youth Orchestra.

“My working class parents didn’t play any music. According to my dad, my grandad had played the piano by ear for all the ‘old dears’ drinking their stout at a pub in the Elephant and Castle where he’d grown up among the smoke of his family’s foundry business. My mum never spoke about her parents having been fostered by the age of 8, but I presumed they might have been from Hastings as she’d been here her whole life.

“The day my older sister Ali came home from Dudley Infants and asked if she could learn the violin at school, my parents were astonished but I thank my lucky stars that she did, because by the time I popped into the world 12 years after my sister, our household was filled with music.

"Not only that, but music was thriving all around us in Hastings. Despite the schoolyard heckling, It didn’t matter if you had money or not - any child could learn an instrument for free, join music clubs and attend Saturday morning music centre on Croft Road. The music was all classical at that time, but I was lucky enough to have a violin teacher, Rosemary Fleet, the woman who inspired my sister Ali to ask for lessons, who also loved folk music and encouraged me to play it alongside the terror of graded music exams.

“Her openness about the music we learnt enabled me to mix things up a bit and realise that there were other avenues in music I could take. This was so easy to tap into in Hastings as it’s always been busting with great musicians and artists - from rockers at the Carlisle, grungers at The Pig, Jazzers at The Street and Porters, folkies at The Stag, Jenny Lind, Jack In The Green and ravers at the Crypt and the Pier. At one stage or another whilst growing up I would find myself immersed in these different worlds, amongst passionate people getting into their own particular groove.

“I suppose then that it’s no surprise that in my music career I’ve played, sung and composed in multiple genres - beginning with gigs at the 606 jazz club with jazz ensemble ‘Septpiece’, led by Fairport Convention’s Dave Mattacks and pianist John Donaldson, (who actually moved here and started the superb Jazz nights at the Angling Club), followed by tours with chart topping Classical/Folk group The Mediaeval Baebes, recording three solo albums in Berlin and the U.K, performing/recording music for theatre and dance shows at the Royal Opera House and Sadlers Wells and intense violin fiddling for tours with cult 90’s goth/art rock band Miranda Sex Garden.

“My current genre swerve into writing a one person theatre show, Ploughing The Salt Sea, came from a yearning to dig into my mum’s mysterious heritage here and yielded some incredible stories and characters from Hastings Old Town, particularly my female ancestors in the local fishing community going back to the 1400’s. I’ve had such a heart warming response to the show that I’m bringing it back this September to the White Rock, where I first honed my music skills playing in the pit orchestra for local musical productions when I was a teenager.

“Infused throughout my whole career is the influence of the Hastings Music Scene and so, when I perform here now, I feel a huge connection and gratitude to our local community and the musicians and music fans that allow it to thrive.”

Ploughing The Salt Sea is being performed at 7.30pm on the 12th September at the White Rock Studio. Tickets available at www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk/whats-on/event/ploughing-the-salt-sea-2025/

