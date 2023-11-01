‘Return our stolen meerkats’: Sussex zoo offers reward for sculptures to come home

A zoo in Sussex said it is offering a reward for anyone who offers information that directly leads to the return of two meerkat sculptures.

The team at Drusillas Park in East Sussex, by Alfriston, was ‘shocked and appalled’ to discover that two meerkat topiary sculptures, designed by local school children, had been stolen from the roundabout at the entrance to the park.

The topiary installation depicting a group of meerkats, penguins and lemurs was unveiled in March 2022.

The project was a collaboration between National Highways, Drusillas Park, and Alfriston School – with children asked to submit drawings of what they wanted to see on the roundabout. A number of the children’s designs used animals from the park, which inspired Drusillas’ final design.

Managing director at Drusillas Park in East Sussex Cassie Poland. Picture from Drusillas Park

Managing director Cassie Poland said: “It is utterly dreadful to learn that someone would steal something that was meant for the community. The children involved in the project will be heartbroken when they hear that something they worked hard on, and were really proud of, has been taken away from them.”

She added: “We believe the theft took place in the last four-five days, and on inspection of the area it appears that the metal bases have been sawn or cut to remove the sculptures, so it feels like this was planned.

“We are now appealing for those responsible to come forward, do the right thing, and return our stolen meerkats, either directly or anonymously – we just want to see them returned.”

In an effort to see the meerkats returned to their home, Drusillas is offering a reward of four annual memberships to anyone who offers information that directly leads to the return of their property.

Alfriston school children with their designs. Picture from Drusillas Park

National Highways route manager for the south east Peter Phillips spoke about the project when it was installed in March 2022. He said: “This green sculpture is a glowing example of how a topiary like this can improve the local spaces of people living and working near our roads. Hopefully it will also inspire generations to come.”