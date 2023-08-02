BREAKING
Rev Richard Coles: Celebrity vicar visits Eastbourne Jazz and Blues Festival

A celebrity vicar was spotted enjoying Eastbourne Jazz and Blues Festival on Saturday (July 29).
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:23 BST

Rev Richard Coles – known for being in the 80s band the Communards, and most recently on BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live show – attended the Eastbourne Jazz and Blues Festival last Saturday (July 29).

During his visit Rev. Coles was seen at the You Raise Me Up stall at the event as well as enjoying musical guest and former Communard associate Sarah Jane Morris.

The event was held over two days featuring a variety of top international and local artists.

Rev Richard Coles – known for being in the 80s band the Communards, and most recently on BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live show – attended the Eastbourne Jazz and Blues Festival last Saturday (July 29). Picture: ContributedRev Richard Coles – known for being in the 80s band the Communards, and most recently on BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live show – attended the Eastbourne Jazz and Blues Festival last Saturday (July 29). Picture: Contributed
The event was also held in a tented village with the stage, music and seating all undercover so no matter the weather guests were able to relax and enjoy the festival and enjoyed a fantastic lineup for guests to enjoy including Sarah Jane Morris, the Jay Rayner Sextet, Pigfoot Play Ellington and Oye Santana.

