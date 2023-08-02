Rev Richard Coles: Celebrity vicar visits Eastbourne Jazz and Blues Festival

Rev Richard Coles – known for being in the 80s band the Communards, and most recently on BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live show – attended the Eastbourne Jazz and Blues Festival last Saturday (July 29).

During his visit Rev. Coles was seen at the You Raise Me Up stall at the event as well as enjoying musical guest and former Communard associate Sarah Jane Morris.

The event was held over two days featuring a variety of top international and local artists.

