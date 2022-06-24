Reverend Richard Coles holds talk at Chichester Cathedral for Chichester's Children's Bookfest

The Reverend Richard Coles at the Chichester Children's Bookfest. Picture by Daniel Inman

The Reverend Richard Coles was at Chichester Cathedral on Thursday, June 26 to discuss all things books, including his own Murder Before Evensong.

His other books include Fathomless Riches, Bringing in the Sheaves, Lives and Legends of the Improbable Saints and The Madness of Grief, which was a Sunday Times bestseller.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bookfest was held at the cathedral and is an event where schools and authors come together to provide an interactive platform to inspire a love of books.

During the BookFest, each child met and heard from an author, and received a dedicated and signed book.

Following on from his talk The Reverend took a tour of the grounds and posted a picture of himself and the tomb of Philip Larkin’s poem.

He wrote: “Did an event in Chichester cathedral this evening and nearly fell over the Arundel tomb of Philip Larkin’s poem” #stiffenedpleat #littledogs #whatwillsurviveofusislove

The Reverend Richard Coles is a musician, writer, Church of England priest, and co-presenter of Saturday Live on BBC Radio 4.He read Theology at King’s College, London and after ordination worked as a curate in Lincolnshire, London and Northamptonshire.