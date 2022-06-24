Reverend Richard Coles holds talk at Chichester Cathedral for Chichester's Children's Bookfest

The Reverend Richard Coles was at Chichester Cathedral on Thursday, June 26 to discuss all things books, including his own Murder Before Evensong.
His other books include Fathomless Riches, Bringing in the Sheaves, Lives and Legends of the Improbable Saints and The Madness of Grief, which was a Sunday Times bestseller.
The bookfest was held at the cathedral and is an event where schools and authors come together to provide an interactive platform to inspire a love of books.
During the BookFest, each child met and heard from an author, and received a dedicated and signed book.
Following on from his talk The Reverend took a tour of the grounds and posted a picture of himself and the tomb of Philip Larkin’s poem.
He wrote: “Did an event in Chichester cathedral this evening and nearly fell over the Arundel tomb of Philip Larkin’s poem” #stiffenedpleat #littledogs #whatwillsurviveofusislove
The Reverend Richard Coles is a musician, writer, Church of England priest, and co-presenter of Saturday Live on BBC Radio 4.He read Theology at King’s College, London and after ordination worked as a curate in Lincolnshire, London and Northamptonshire.
He was the multi-instrumentalist in the 1980’s band The Communards, which achieved 3 top ten hits including “Don’t Leave Me This Way”.As well as Saturday Live, Reverend Richard Coles is regular panellist on shows, Would I Lie To You, QI and Have I Got News For You.He has just retired from his parish in Finedon, Northamptonshire and settled with his dachshunds in an 18th century cottage in a village in East Sussex.