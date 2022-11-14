Made In Dagenham

Review of BHMTS’s Made In Dagenham – The Musical (October 26th to October 29th – New Bury Theatre – Hurst College, Hurstpierpoint

Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society made a triumphant return to the stage with their production of David Arnold and Richard Thomas’s Made In Dagenham - The Musical, after their initial attempt to put on the show in March 2020 was abandoned due to the COVID pandemic. Recreating the true-life events surrounding a group of women Ford factory machinists who fought successfully for equal pay in 1968, BHMTS’s talented cast of performers brought the 1960’s to life in this funny and uplifting tale of grit and determination.

Director Bex Bennett must be congratulated for her vision and skill in adeptly managing a large cast of 32 on a wonderfully designed stage setting that allowed seamless scene changes, clever storytelling and powerful dancing and movement to support the high-class performers on stage.

The plot revolved around the main character, Rita O’Grady, and her journey from reluctant participant to the powerhouse driving force behind the whole movement. Michelle Bryant who played the part of Rita was superb, portraying the role with sensitivity and skill and her passionate monologue leading up to the final song “Stand Up” was outstandingly delivered and incredibly moving.

The comedic moments were plentiful and excellently delivered, particularly by the potty-mouthed Beryl played by Jennifer McLean; caricatures of Harold Wilson and Barbara Castle, played by Bill Kirwan and Catherine Hawtin; and the ubiquitous Jack Jackson-Humphrey whose song “Cortina” was a highlight. Anna Coote as Clare and Debbie Francis as Sandra brought vocal excellence to their roles and the creepily menacing Rob Thurgood was a great baddie in the form of the American Mr Tooley. Credit must also be given to James Edwards, who played the part of Rita’s husband Eddie, and Lexi Young, who played the tragic Connie – their pathos and acting excellence serving as a wonderful counterpoint to the momentous events unfolding around them.

The ensemble was immense, supporting the principals and staying in character throughout, not often witnessed in amateur productions, and praise must be given to Musical Director Marc Yarrow for creating great vocal harmonies in all the musical numbers, well supported by his excellent band. Aside from the sound, which was inconsistent and patchy at best, and poorly balanced between band and cast, this was a superb performance by Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society in the New Bury Theatre at Hurst College and everyone involved should be very proud of their accomplishments.