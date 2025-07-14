Review: Stunning one-woman play at Stables Theatre

Heather is known to many as the chairman of Hastings Bonfire Society but she has long been involved in acting and performing.

The play, written and performed by her, follows on from her other successful productions Guy Fawke’s Mother and King Harold’s Mother.

It centres on Anne Boleyn's mother, and her experiences during the tumultuous period of Anne's life and execution, exploring her feelings and struggles as she witnesses the rise and fall of her daughter, including Anne's marriage to King Henry VIII and subsequent execution.

The play deals with the emotional toll of losing two children to the king's machinations and the court's intrigue and examines the price of ambition, particularly within the context of the Boleyn family's rise and fall.

The stage is a pretty big space for one person to fill but Heather owned it with a compelling and powerful performance. It was compulsive viewing and I was completely transported as she conjured the past, breathing it into the here and now.

Heather never missed a beat delivering strong words and a physical performance that convincingly conveyed every moment of grief, anger and regret that Boleyn’s mother was experiencing.

Never have I encountered an hour so packed with nuance, meaningful gesture, and significance. It sped past leaving a comet trail of powerful memory in its wake.

Watching this afforded a glimpse of an unreliably documented past that rang clear and true.

If you get a chance to see this, don’t miss it.

This week Heather takes her play King Harold’s Mother on tour in the Yorkshire area.

1 . Heather Leech as Anne Boleyn's Mother Heather Leech as Anne Boleyn's Mother Photo: supplied

