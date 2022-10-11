Richard Ashcroft at the Brighton Centre - Preview

Following the release of his latest album Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 and a successful summer show in at Leeds Millennium Square, the former Verve frontman will be playing shows in both Brighton and Manchester (October 14).

Ashcroft’s latest album charted in the UK at number two and includes new interpretations of many classic solo tracks, with a host of compositions from The Verve’s repertoire of songs and the current single “C’mon People We’re Making It Now” featuring Liam Gallagher.

Last year also saw Richard perform a series of sold-out headline UK shows including the Royal Albert Hall and two nights at the London Palladium.

Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner – winning Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019

Fans in attendance on Saturday night can expect to hear many of the classic Verve songs from the 1997 classic album Urban Hymns – the UK’s 18th biggest selling album of all-time.

Tracks like The Drugs Don’t Work, Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man and Sonnet remain staples of Ashcroft’s set list and have become anthems to many.

