Richard Williamson

Members of the community are invited to attend the funeral of the popular writer which is to take place on Saturday, June 18, at Chichester Crematorium at 11am.

There is limited seating inside the crematorium for family and friends, however there will be space outside for members of the public to pay their respects to the nature expert who died at his home last month after an illness.

His family have invited members of the public to make donations to St Wilfrid’s Hospice which can be made via Reynolds Funeral directors website at https://www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk/funeral/richard-williamson.