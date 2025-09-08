Riders battle it out during Hastings' BMX spectacular

The competition, known as BOH, started on September 4, with the finals taking place on Sunday, September 7. Source BMX hosted the first BOH in 2016 in celebration of their first year at their underground skatepark on Hastings seafront.

The Swatch BOH is a team event where teams build up points across four days of events, competing in multiple disciplines. There are eight captains, who pick three riders to be part of their team, making eight teams. On Sunday, team Kevin Peraza were crowned champions - Kevin Peraza, Boyd Hilder, Courage Adams and Logan Martin.

Tom Creasy, marketing and events director, said: "After 4 days seeing the best BMX riders in the world battle it out, it's safe to say that this was easily our biggest and best Swatch Battle Of Hastings to date.

"Even with huge additions to the event, such as the Source Plaza Sessions, Swatch Flat Battle, and reimagined beach events, all went perfectly to plan and were enjoyed by fans from all over the world.

"After working on this event all year long, and the team putting a tremendous amount of effort in, I couldn't be happier, and it really is a dream come true. Quite surreal.

"Highlights seemed to come by the second at Swatch Battle Of Hastings, but a major standout was Hastings' own Stuart Chisholm being called up to ride last second and then leaving everyone shocked by dropping one of the biggest tricks of the weekend (wall ride to flair) whilst his daughter, Scarlett, watched from the sidelines."

Another highlight is the Swatch Beach Best Trick, which takes place on the beach in front of Source Park. It attracts hundreds of spectators because it's free to attend and looks dramatic against the backdrop of the sea and sky.

Some of the riders that took part were 16-time X Games Gold Medalist Garrett Reynolds, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Logan Martin, Kevin Peraza, Rim Nakamura, Bethany Hedrick, and Ryan Nyquist.

Tickets for the main events sold out within 6 hours when they went on sale back in July.

Tom added: "Planning for Swatch Battle Of Hastings 2026 starts now, and we plan to take things to a whole new level once again. Thank you to all of the riders, Source staff, event partners and, of course, our fans, as without you, this dream would not be possible.

"The BOH is now known as THE event in the BMX world. The world's best professionals come from all corners of the world, and this in turn attracts the world's media and industry. I'm very proud of what Battle of Hastings has become after all these years, and it is without a doubt one of the highlights of my career."

