Rightmove happiest places to live: The eight happiest places to live in Sussex
Rightmove’s Happy at Home study has revealed the happiest places to live in the UK and Sussex.
This year’s Happy at Home study, now in its 11th year, asked over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live.
The results show that having a sense of belonging to your local area is the most important contributor towards happiness, along with having a strong sense of community, and polite and friendly residents.
St Ives in Cornwall has been named this year’s happiest place to live in the UK by its residents and Rightmove’s study. Galashiels in the Scottish Borders is in second place, and Woodbridge in Suffolk is in third.
Here’s how towns and cities in Sussex rated at both a regional and national level.