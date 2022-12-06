Rightmove’s Happy at Home study has revealed the happiest places to live in the UK and Sussex.

This year’s Happy at Home study, now in its 11th year, asked over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live.

The results show that having a sense of belonging to your local area is the most important contributor towards happiness, along with having a strong sense of community, and polite and friendly residents.

St Ives in Cornwall has been named this year’s happiest place to live in the UK by its residents and Rightmove’s study. Galashiels in the Scottish Borders is in second place, and Woodbridge in Suffolk is in third.

Here’s how towns and cities in Sussex rated at both a regional and national level.

1. Rightmove happiest places to live: The eight happiest places to live in Sussex Rightmove’s Happy at Home study has revealed the happiest places to live in the UK and Sussex Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Horsham Horsham ranks as the happiest place to live in Sussex. The market town has been named the third-happiest place to live in South East England and the 29th-happiest place to live in the UK. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

3. Hove Hove has been named the second-happiest place to live in Sussex. The seaside town is the fourth-happiest place to live in South East England and 30th-happiest nationally. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Worthing Worthing ranks as the third-happiest place to live in Sussex. The West Sussex town has been ranked the fifth-happiest place to live in the South East and 32nd in the UK. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales