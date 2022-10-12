The mass photo call will take place on the Village Green on Tuesday (October 18) at 1pm, with those attending invited to bring banners and sign the petition.

Emily O’Brien, Green Party Lewes District councillor, said: “Whilst we all support our local drivers and deliveries, there is hard evidence that a growing number of lorries are using Ringmer as a rat run.

"People with small children and disabilities are particularly affected and many are afraid to walk along the main road because of the narrow pavements and sheer volume of traffic.”

The protest had been planned for September, but was postponed as a mark of respect during the official mourning period for HM the Queen.

Protestors will be calling on the East Sussex County Council to introduce a lorry route network similar to the one in West Sussex.

Conservative MP Maria Caulfield told SussexWorld she recognised the concerns of the village and said she would be raising the issue in Parliament on Thursday during Transport questions.

Ms Caulfield said: “I recognise that traffic through the village of Ringmer is of significant concern. It is not just HGV’s but the sheer volume of traffic as the road is used as a cut through from the A22.

"I have met with residents and local councillors and have urged East Sussex County Council to take action , so much so that I am raising this in Parliament on Thursday during Transport questions.”