Car parking charges are set to rise in Horsham town centre from next year – and have sparked concerns from local MP Jeremy Quin.

Horsham District Council is to increase the price of a day pass for Piries Place car park by 60 per cent from February which has led to a rebuke from the MP.

“Horsham District Council has to realise that this dramatic increase is a tax on residents, including those who have to rely on a car, and a tax on those coming in to support our local shops,” he said.

"In an era of online shopping we simply cannot afford to be complacent about our shops whether in Horsham itself or the villages.

Swan Walk car park in Horsham town centre - the price of a parking day pass is set to rise from February

“Given the cost of living every effort must be made to keep costs for residents as low as possible.”

The current day pass price for Piries Place is £5.50 and it is set to rise to £8.80 from February. Swan Walk is currently also £5.50 and will rise to £7.30 and The Forum car park has a daily rate of £3.95 which is set to rise to £5.60.

A council spokesperson said: "Day passes offer a parking discount for customers of Horsham town centre multi-storey car parks. These passes allow users to come and go as many times as they like in a day. Also, they do not have to be used on consecutive days, so provide great flexibility.”The day prices are 34 per cent, 42 per cent and 39 per cent cheaper than their respective equivalent hourly tariff charges.

The spokesperson added: "The Forum has not increased its day pass tariff rate in 10 years. The last price increase for day passes in Swan Walk was five years ago in 2018 when the price was also set for the newly-constructed Piries Place car park.”Horsham Council cabinet member for finance Mark Baynham said: “Horsham District Council finances have been stretched following many years of Government funding cuts since the austerity years of 2010. However, despite these cuts, and significant cost increases as a result of inflation, ongoing prudent financial management puts the council in a good financial position to invest now and in the future.

“Higher income levels will help support vital services across the council which are benefitting many residents who are struggling with the ongoing cost of living situation.

“Our review of all parking charges identified the need to increase some specific elements, namely the price of day passes that had not been increased for several years. The tariffs should reflect the quality of the service and car park on offer, which in the case of Piries Place is a relatively new car park which cost £8 million in 2018.

“Whilst the increases to daily parking passes may not be popular, these charges do still represent good value for money for an increasing number of users.

“Parking habits have changed dramatically since the pandemic, with people working more from home and users therefore not having to park every day of the week.

"The day pass parking modification – aligned between hourly rates and quarterly season ticket rates – more accurately reflects the convenience needs for users and presents cost-saving advantages.